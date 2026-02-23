Never imagined Ajit Pawar and we would come together: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he had never imagined that he and the late former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would come together, as both parties were politically opposed to each other.

Read More

Showering praise on Ajit Pawar's command over administration, Thackeray noted that he had been his pillar of support during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Speaking during the condolence motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Thackeray said: "I never imagined that Ajit Pawar and we would ever join forces, as both our parties were politically opposed to each other. We witnessed two significant mornings: one where the news of Ajit Pawar’s decision shocked everyone, and another morning that left all of Maharashtra grieving."

“We came together unexpectedly. There was a reservation in my mind initially. I had no administrative experience when I became Chief Minister. I was taken aback when it was decided that Ajit Pawar would serve as the Deputy Chief Minister. However, once the work began, I realised that I had gained an excellent, generous colleague and friend in Ajit Dada. He was my pillar of support in government and administrative affairs. If I did not understand something, I would speak to him. He had a habit of studying every subject deeply,” said Thackeray.

He further remarked, “Ajit Dada served as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister six times. But what stands out to me is that he stepped out from the shadow of a massive tree to create his own identity. While some spend their entire lives under the shadow of a tree, Ajit Dada was someone who forged his own path.”

“I visited Baramati two or three times. During those visits, I was dealing with health issues, and Ajit Dada made it a point to accompany me. He showed me the transformation of Baramati, and seeing it was truly astonishing -- the roads, the large institutions, the schools, and the overall development. When the tragedy occurred and Ajit Pawar passed away, I felt that Baramati had become orphaned. The Baramati that was once full of joy suddenly felt desolate,” said Thackeray.

During the lockdown, when the state Secretariat (Mantralaya) was closed and it seemed like the economic cycle might come to a halt, "Ajit Dada kept Maharashtra’s economy moving and ensured that no scheme was shut down. He demonstrated the skill required to run an administration", Thackeray said.

“Ajit Dada will be remembered forever. In recent times, Ajit Pawar had remarked that he was in power with the very people who had accused him of a Rs 70,000 crore scam. Why am I mentioning this? Because we must reflect on how much we defame a person while they are alive. How many allegations should be levelled against someone? Should we try to ruin their life? There must be a limit. He faced so many allegations but confronted them all; he never broke down,” commented Thackeray.

Thackeray said that everyone had experienced Ajit Pawar's style of functioning, and even officials were wary of him.

"He had a commanding voice and spoke fearlessly. We also saw how his straightforwardness sometimes landed him in trouble, but that was because there was no malice in his heart," he added.

“Ajit Dada managed Maharashtra’s Finance Department. Despite my lack of experience, he supported me. He had an unbreakable bond with the clock and time -- perhaps that is why the 'Clock' was his symbol. If Ajit Pawar was scheduled to arrive at a certain time, he was there without fail. Even his desk was always neat and perfectly aligned. When a person is disciplined, the entire administration runs with discipline,” said Thackeray.

“Maharashtra has lost a charismatic leader, and this is a massive loss for the state. The mountain of grief from Ajit Pawar’s passing has fallen not just on the Pawar family, but on all of Maharashtra,” Thackeray concluded.

--IANS

sj/pgh