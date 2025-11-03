Neurotoxin found in Odisha’s ancient Cycad plants; AIIMS Bhubaneswar initiates research on toxicology

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (IANS) In a significant scientific finding with public health implications, researchers have detected the presence of BMAA (β-N-methylamino-L-alanine), a potential neurotoxin, in several species of ancient Cycad plants growing in Odisha’s forests, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar informed in a press statement on Monday.

The discovery has raised concern as some local communities continue to consume cycad-based foods such as pitha, a traditional rice-based cake in Odisha, as part of their customary diet and rituals. These serious concerns over whether such consumption practices are directly linked to an increased incidence of neurological diseases remain a critical question that has prompted new research initiatives at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. “To address this burning query, a distinguished group of national and international scientists and medical experts recently convened at an international workshop titled ‘Cycad-Related Neurological Disorders: A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Its Remediation’.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Neurology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong,” the statement added.

According to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the workshop highlighted the potential health risks associated with cycads, an ancient plant species that coexisted with dinosaurs more than 300 million years ago. Often used today as ornamental flora, cycad species contain potent toxins including Cycacin, BMAA (β-N-methylamino-L-alanine), and MAM (methylazoxymethanol).

These compounds have been linked to neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinsonism, motor neuron disease, and dementia in regions like the Guam Peninsula (USA) and the Kii Peninsula (Japan), where cycads have traditionally been part of local diets.

As part of the workshop, the experts conducted field visits to villages, including Dhuanali in Khordha district and Gangamunda and Suaginali in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district. In these areas, local tribal communities still rely on the Cycas plant—known locally as Veru (Odia name: Aruguna)—as a traditional food source.

During the visits, experts interacted with villagers, patients, and local healthcare providers to better understand the possible neurological and related health issues arising from the consumption of cycad seeds.

--IANS

