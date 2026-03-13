Netaji’s cap at Red Fort museum not looking original, says grandnephew

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has alleged that the cap of the iconic leader that was handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and kept at the Netaji Museum inside Delhi’s Red Fort is not looking original, and has demanded an investigation into the matter.

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Speaking to IANS, Bose noted that members of Netaji’s family had personally handed over the cap worn by Netaji to the Prime Minister in 2019 with a request that it be preserved at the museum dedicated to him at the Red Fort.

“From our family, we had given Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s cap, which he used to wear, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to keep the cap at the Red Fort museum that was being built. It was a happy moment when the Prime Minister accepted our request, and we gave the cap as a gift in 2019," he said.

According to Bose, during the inauguration of the museum, the Prime Minister himself placed the cap inside a glass box with his own hands for public display.

He further said that later the cap was reportedly sent for display to different museums as part of exhibitions, but concerns arose recently when it was not found at the Red Fort museum, where it was originally kept.

Bose said that a member of the Open Platform for Netaji had advised the family to write to the Prime Minister regarding the issue.

"We posted a tweet and also sent a letter to the Prime Minister. It is a good thing that PM Modi personally intervened in the matter. After that, an MP also gave instructions asking why the cap was not at the place where it should be — the Red Fort museum," he said.

Raising doubts about the cap currently kept at the display site, Bose said that it needs to be checked as it appears different from the original one handed over by the family.

"Now the cap kept there needs to be authenticated. The original cap of Netaji that we had given looks different from this one. Therefore, this cap should be examined," he said.

He added that the family wants a proper probe into the matter and urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the issue is investigated.

"We would like an investigation into this matter. As the Prime Minister has already intervened earlier, we request him to order an investigation," Bose said.

--IANS

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