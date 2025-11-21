NERIST's role in building technical manpower key to national goals: Arunachal Governor

Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday said that the core mission of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) is to develop technical manpower for the Northeast, a responsibility directly aligned with the national objective.

Addressing the 11th Convocation of NERIST at its Nirjuli campus in Papum Pare district, the Governor said that whether it is infrastructure, energy, digital literacy, or local innovation, the contributions of NERIST students have the potential to transform lives and bring pride to the Northeast.

He urged the graduating students to be proud contributors to Viksit Bharat through innovation, integrity and hard work, helping build an India that is strong, sustainable and globally respected.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) also reminded them of their duties to society, the state and the nation, asking them to reflect upon the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution.

He advised them to be responsible citizens and future leaders who are academically well-informed, disciplined and motivated. As leaders, they must be physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight, while remaining outwardly calm yet intensely purposeful at heart. They should plan with clarity and foresight and guide with perception, empathy and deep understanding, he said.

The Governor, who also serves as President of the NERIST Society, said that the institution stands as a testament to the nation's visionary commitment to the development of the Northeastern region.

Stressing the need for expansion, he called for the introduction of programmes such as Sustainable Development, Environmental Management, Artificial Intelligence and IoT applications to give the new generation an edge in an increasingly competitive market. He said NERIST must establish Centres of Excellence for Future Growth in areas such as Geospatial AI and Remote Sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

He also emphasised the importance of increasing women’s participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and called for proactive efforts to champion women in these fields.

Stating that NERIST has a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Governor said that its core mission of developing technical manpower for the Northeast remains central to national progress. In the ongoing period of Amrit Kaal, he said, NERIST must be proactive, progressive and driven by a spirit of "In pursuit of excellence", treating every challenge as an opportunity.

Addressing the NERIST faculty, the Governor urged them to embrace interdisciplinary teaching and research. He said they must connect academic expertise with societal needs and build an ecosystem where innovation flows seamlessly from the classroom to the community.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. (Retd.) M.S.M. Rawat, Chairman of the NERIST Board of Management, and Prof. Narendranath S., Director of NERIST, also spoke on the occasion and shared their perspectives.

A total of 713 students received their Ph.D., Postgraduate and Undergraduate degrees at the 11th Convocation of NERIST.

