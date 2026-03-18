Nepal bus accident: Bodies of seven Tamil Nadu pilgrims brought to Delhi

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The mortal remains of seven pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were killed in a road accident in Nepal have been brought to New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on Wednesday.

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Addressing the media at Chennai International Airport, Murugan confirmed that the bodies arrived in the national capital on Wednesday and that arrangements are underway to transport them to their respective hometowns in Tamil Nadu for final rites.

The victims were part of a pilgrimage group travelling in Nepal when the accident occurred on March 14.

Among those who lost their lives, four were from Pollachi in Coimbatore district, while the remaining three were residents of Chennai.

Murugan said the Indian Embassy in Nepal acted promptly following the accident, coordinating rescue operations and ensuring immediate medical care for the injured.

“The Embassy extended all necessary assistance and facilitated the process of bringing the bodies back to India,” he noted.

Providing details about the injured, the Minister said four people sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. In addition, three others, who suffered minor injuries, are expected to be discharged from a hospital in Kathmandu later in the day.

The Union Minister also said he personally reached out to officials at the Indian Embassy soon after the incident was reported. “I contacted the Embassy authorities immediately. They informed me that steps were being taken to transport the bodies to Delhi and assist those affected,” Murugan said.

Authorities are now coordinating efforts to ensure the smooth transfer of the mortal remains from Delhi to Pollachi and Chennai.

Local administrations in Tamil Nadu are expected to assist grieving families with necessary arrangements upon arrival.

The incident has left families devastated, particularly in Pollachi and Chennai, where relatives are awaiting the return of their loved ones.

The government has assured all possible support to the families during this difficult time.

--IANS

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