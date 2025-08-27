Nepal appreciates Delhi Police for saving innocent Nepalis from visa fraud racket

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Hours after the Delhi Police Crime Branch (Eastern Range-I) in a press conference on Wednesday revealed that it has busted a visa fraud racket that duped 19 Nepali nationals of nearly Rs 70 lakh under the pretext of arranging employment opportunities in Serbia, the Nepal Embassy in India appreciated the Crime Branch for saving innocent Nepalis.

“Deeply appreciate @CrimeBranchDP for dismantling the visa fraud rackets and saving innocent Nepali nationals from exploitation,” the Nepal Embassy, India, posted on X.

According to the Police, the accused lured the victims with fake promises of overseas jobs and then forged visas and fabricated documents.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh, the operation led to the arrest of the racket’s mastermind, Jayakab (41) and his associate Rupesh (42). DCP Crime Vikram Singh said, "A team from Delhi Police Crime Branch, ER-1, busted a fake visa racket, arresting two accused. They had cheated around 19 Nepali citizens of approximately Rs 70 lakh, of which Rs 60 lakh was fraudulently taken...One accused is named Jayakab, and the other is Rupesh."

A total of 13 original Nepali passports and incriminating digital evidence were recovered during the raids. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other absconding members of the syndicate. The victims were asked to travel to Delhi in July 2025 to collect their visas. However, upon arrival, the accused started evading them, providing false assurances and eventually issuing threats.

After an independent verification revealed that the visas were fake, a formal complaint was lodged, leading to the registration of FIR No. 222/2025 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Jayakab, originally from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, is fluent in Nepali and used his language skills to pose as a travel agent, targeting Nepali citizens.

He has a history of defrauding both Indian and Nepali youths with false promises of overseas employment. During interrogation, he admitted to working closely with three associates, Sachin, George alias Bijoj, and Rupesh, all of whom played key roles in collecting money, documents, and threatening victims.

The investigation also revealed that Rs 60 lakh was moved from Nepal to India through a network involving a Nepali national named Rajaram and coordinated by one Ashish Pandey. The funds were collected in Delhi by hawala couriers and partially deposited into bank accounts belonging to Jayakab’s wife and acquaintances.

The Delhi Police emphasised that this case exposes a growing trend of transnational visa fraud targeting vulnerable foreign nationals.

"We remain committed to dismantling such networks and appeal to the public to remain cautious about agents offering overseas jobs without verification," the Crime Branch stated.

Further investigation is underway, and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

--IANS

sas/dan