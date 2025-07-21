NEP yielding good results in board exams: Tripura CM

Agartala, July 21 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that the state's efforts to implement the National Education Policy and provide quality education are reflected in the results of the Class X and XII board exams conducted by the various central and state boards.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, organised by the School Education Department, the Chief Minister said that the government has given priority to the development of education in all areas, from villages to cities.

Saha, who also holds the Secondary Education portfolio, felicitated those schools which have achieved 100 per cent pass percentage in this year's Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“The government is allocating funds for the development of educational infrastructure, other facilities, and new schemes. The Education Department is working to provide quality education to students. Along with this, the government has taken the initiative to establish an Education Hub and a Health Hub in Tripura,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that through this initiative, a fair competition would be established among schools in the future.

“Other schools would also be inspired by the success of these schools. The responsibility for the good or bad results of students in schools lies with the teachers. Now the government has given importance to the appointment of quality teachers. Teaching is a process where teachers also need proper training. For this, various policy guidelines have to be followed. The state government is recruiting quality teachers through the Teachers’ Ability Test (TET) and the Teachers’ Recruitment Board,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister emphatically said that quality education must be provided to students.

Noting that Tripura is competing on various parameters at the all-India level, he said that the future of the state’s students depends on the next generation.

Now Thinker Labs and Smart Classes have started in schools in Tripura, the Chief Minister said, adding that many reforms are being made in the field of education constantly.

“Technology has been integrated now. Artificial Intelligence has been added to various fields. Along with this, we have to come forward with innovative thinking. Those who have achieved 100 per cent success today have no room for complacency because we have to move forward further,” he said.

--IANS

sc/dan