NEP a ‘game changer’ for India’s future: VP Dhankhar

Puducherry, June 17 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday described the National Education Policy (NEP) as a “game changer” that could help propel India towards becoming a developed nation.

He urged state governments that have not yet implemented the NEP to reconsider their stance, citing the policy’s transformative potential for the student community.

Addressing students and faculty at Pondicherry University on the final day of his two-day visit to the Union Territory, the Vice President called the NEP a “watershed moment” in India’s academic journey.

“This is one of the finest education policies in the world. It places emphasis on education in the mother tongue and encourages universities to promote multidisciplinarity, critical thinking, skill development, and innovation. It empowers our youth to fully harness their talent and energy,” he said.

Dhankhar stated that the new educational framework would be pivotal in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

“As we move towards that goal, our institutions must aim to match the world’s best. Industries and corporate houses should come forward to invest in the educational ecosystem,” he said.

However, he stressed that this should not lead to the commodification or commercialisation of education.

“Our approach must resonate with the traditional gurukula model that emphasises character building alongside knowledge acquisition. Education must be seen as a service, not a commercial enterprise,” the Vice President added.

Expressing confidence in India’s upward trajectory, Dhankhar said, “India is no longer a country with potential, it is a nation on the rise. This momentum is unstoppable, though challenges will continue to arise. These challenges could grow more complex if our political leaders fail to consistently prioritise national interest and development.”

He also reflected on India’s illustrious academic past, noting that the country was once home to globally renowned centres of learning.

“Scholars from across the world came to India to share and gain knowledge. Unfortunately, invasions dealt a severe blow to our intellectual heritage,” he said.

“But our Sanatan pride is being rebuilt. What was lost is being restored with renewed determination,” he added.

Highlighting India’s linguistic diversity, Dhankhar noted that the country’s strength lies in its inclusivity.

“India cannot be divided based on language. No other country in the world has the linguistic richness that we do. In Parliament, discourse is permitted in 22 languages, reflecting our deep respect for linguistic plurality.”

“Sanatan teaches us unity in pursuit of a shared, noble goal,” he concluded.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy were also present during the event.

--IANS

aal/dan