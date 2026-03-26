'Neither America will win, nor Iran will lose': Baba Ramdev on West Asia conflict

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), March 26 (IANS) Yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev on Thursday said "Neither America will win, nor Iran will lose" as he appealed for world peace amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Read More

"I had earlier said that neither America will win (the war) nor Iran will lose. By launching its ballistic missiles at a distance ranging from 1000-1200 km to 4000-5000 km and by dropping bombs, Iran has shown that nobody can frighten anyone using weapons," Ramdev told reporters at a Ram Navami event at Patanjali Yogpeeth here.

"I had earlier said that neither America will win (the war) nor Iran will lose. By launching its ballistic missiles at a distance ranging from 1000-1200 km to 4000-5000 km and by dropping bombs, Iran has shown that nobody can frighten anyone using weapons."

"Democracy doesn't mean to scare anyone. Today America takes pride in calling itself the world's largest democracy, so it should also take care of the sovereignty of other nations," he said.

Emphasising India's role in mediating the conflict, he said: "India should keep on giving the message of bringing the world together, based on the principle of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' (world is one family). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing whatever needs to be done, politically and diplomatically."

"Even now, if the war between Israel, America and Iran can be stopped with anyone's mediation, this petrol, gas crisis in the entire world, along with it the current economic crisis in the world, (it is India). The solution for all these economic and political crises can come through dialogue, and India can play a huge role in this, I am confident about it," Baba Ramdev said.

He asserted that India can save the world from this crisis emanating from the war.

He further urged everyone to come together on issues of national interest, especially when it is about the country's foreign policy.

Meanwhile, on Ram Navami, Ramdev said, "Greetings to all citizens on Ram Navami. With the exposure to digital media, the character of daughters is being undermined. I urge everyone to use these festivals as an opportunity to instil in children a strong understanding of our great cultural heritage."

--IANS

cg/vd