Nehru's role in independence, nation-building indelible: Karnataka Congress

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) Karnataka Congress unit on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the photo of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, at the party office and remembered his contribution to the nation-building.

"Pandit Nehru's role in India's independence, nation-building is deeply etched and indelible. India has become the fifth-largest economic power in the world today due to the foundation laid by Jawaharlal Nehru. Possessing immense knowledge and education, Nehru laid a strong base for the creation of modern India," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Hailing Nehru's contribution to society, Siddaramaiah said the leader handed over his family's assets to the nation and ensured that every sector of the country moved on the path of progress.

Along with the Green Revolution and initiatives to ensure food security, Nehru also played a key role in the advancement of science and technology, he said.

Siddaramaiah criticised the RSS and BJP, saying that these organisations never participated in the freedom struggle and instead sided with the British. "Today, they give grand speeches about patriotism. This is sheer hypocrisy," he remarked.

"Ambedkar himself had written that it was Dange and Veer Savarkar who were responsible for his defeat in the election. Yet, the BJP and RSS continue to spread blatant lies claiming that the Congress was responsible for Ambedkar's defeat," CM stated.

"Nehru was one of the greatest leaders the country has seen. During his tenure, Nehru laid the foundation for this country through the Green Revolution, Industrial Revolution, and Educational Revolution - and it is on this foundation that our nation has been built," said Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar.

"There is no India without Nehru. Take our state as an example - whether it's BHEL, ITI, HAL, ISRO, or BEML - all these public sector institutions were established by Nehru. Even in those days, Nehru had immense faith in Bengaluru," he underlined.

"Today, we speak about the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. It was Nehru who recognised Ambedkar's ability and appointed him as the Law Minister. People from all sections of society identified with Nehru. Our Constitution, our national flag, and Five-Year Plans are what built this country. India, which once suffered from food shortages, became self-reliant in food production because of Nehru. He brought about the Green Revolution, Industrial Revolution, and Educational Revolution," Shivakumar stressed.

"Whatever criticism the BJP may make, we must respond by highlighting these facts. Let us have a debate on what we have done for the country and what they have done. During former PM late Manmohan Singh's tenure, the Congress government introduced the Right to Education, Right to Information, Right to Food, Employment Guarantee Act, and amendments to the Forest Rights Act," he said.

"Late Indira Gandhi empowered farmers through land reforms, giving land to the tillers. It was the Congress government that brought in laws to strengthen the working class. Nehru prioritised the states and launched India's aviation sector and major irrigation projects. We are building the country on the foundation laid by him. Apart from KGF, if we had any other industries or public enterprises in our state, it was due to Nehru's far-sighted vision," Shivakumar emphasised.

--IANS

mka/svn