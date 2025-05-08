Nefarious designs of enemies will be thwarted with punitive action: Army on Poonch civilian killings

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Indian Army on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, vowing that such attacks will be met with resolute and punitive action.

The statement came after 13 people, including a soldier, were killed and 59 injured in heavy mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Indian Army stands in solidarity with the innocent civilians who are victims of attacks orchestrated through indiscriminate artillery shelling by the adversary in the Poonch sector," the army said in a statement.

"The nefarious designs of our enemies have been and will continue to be thwarted with resolute and punitive action," it added.

The shelling, which occurred a day after the Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out 'Operation Sindoor' -- a major counter-terror strike against nine high-value targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir -- has escalated tensions in the region. However, Pakistan's violations of the ceasefire agreement continued for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday, extending the volatility along the LoC.

Amid the unprovoked aggression, 32-year-old Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar from Palwal district in Haryana was martyred while serving on forward duty. He succumbed to injuries sustained during intense cross-border mortar and artillery shelling.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who laid down his life on 07 May 2025 during ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control," the army said in a tribute.

It further noted that Kumar bravely held his ground until the end, defending India's sovereignty at the border.

A Ministry of Defence statement said, "During the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using Small Arms and Artillery Guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. Indian Army responded proportionately."

The ongoing hostilities, especially the targeting of civilian areas, have intensified calls for a firm and sustained response to Pakistan's repeated breaches of the ceasefire pact.

--IANS

sd/dpb