NEET suspicious death case: Patna court raps CBI, adjourns hearing till March 2

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) In the NEET student death case, a court in Patna pulled up the CBI over its functioning and posted the matter for hearing till March 2.

After a lengthy hearing that lasted nearly two and a half hours, the court adjourned the matter until March 2.

The entire team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was present during the proceedings.

During the hearing, the court raised serious questions regarding the functioning of the CBI and reprimanded it over the legal provisions applied in the case.

The court specifically questioned why the POCSO Act has not yet been invoked in what it termed a sensitive matter.

It was observed that the CBI is currently proceeding primarily under the relevant section of attempt to murder, which, according to the court, does not appear proportionate to the gravity of the allegations.

The judge sought a clear explanation from the investigating agency regarding the legal basis of the ongoing investigation.

In sharp remarks, the court asked, “Do you really need Manish Ranjan? Why is the accused still in jail when the POCSO Act isn't even involved in your case?”

The court further asked what concrete findings had emerged against the accused in the past 15 days of investigation and questioned the justification for his continued incarceration if sufficient evidence had not yet been gathered.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had earlier probed the case, also presented its position before the court.

SIT representatives stated that Manish Ranjan had initially been arrested because he was considered an influential individual.

However, they clarified that since the matter is now being investigated by the CBI, they no longer require his custody.

This submission has added a new dimension to the debate surrounding the accused's bail prospects.

The mother of the deceased student, who was present in court, made an emotional appeal to the judge seeking justice for her daughter.

The case timeline shows that it was initially investigated by a local police officer, Roshni Kumari, the SHO of the Chitragupt Nagar police station, until January 17, after which it was handed over to the SIT. The CBI formally registered the case on February 12 and began its independent investigation.

With the court demanding written responses to its pointed questions, all eyes are now on the next hearing scheduled for March 2.

The CBI will be required to clarify its legal stance and investigative findings, which could significantly impact the accused's bail application and the future course of the case.

