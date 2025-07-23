NEET-PG aspirants from TN raise concern over allotment of exam centres in Andhra Pradesh

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Several NEET-PG aspirants from Tamil Nadu have voiced their frustration over being allotted examination centres in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming test scheduled on August 3.

Despite repeated representations in the past, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has continued this practice, candidates alleged.

Arjun Ramkumar, a PG aspirant, said he was shocked to see his exam centre listed as Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh.

"Some of my friends have been allotted Rajahmundry, which is about 600 km from Chennai. This happens every year. We're forced to travel at least two days in advance, book tickets, and make stay arrangements. It's an added burden during an already stressful period," he said.

According to the Doctors' Association for Social Equality (DASE), around 1,000 candidates from Tamil Nadu have been allotted exam centres outside the state this year.

"Over 60,000 candidates from Tamil Nadu apply for NEET-PG annually. The state has enough government and private medical colleges to accommodate them. The state government must step in and press for re-allotment of centres," said G.R. Ravindranath, General Secretary of DASE.

He also pointed out that long-distance travel is particularly challenging for women candidates, who often need an escort for safety and support, adding to their financial and logistical strain.

Another aspirant, R. Saran Kumar, echoed similar concerns. "I, too, have been assigned Narasaraopet as my exam centre. Many of my peers are in the same situation. It's unfair."

According to NBEMS, there are 24 exam centres in Tamil Nadu for NEET-PG 2025, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Madurai, Krishnagiri, and Karur.

This year, over 2.42 lakh candidates have registered for the exam across India.

In 2024, exam centre reallocation was made possible after Dindigul MP R. Sachithanantham and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor raised the issue with the Union Health Ministry.

Following their intervention, many candidates previously assigned to Andhra Pradesh were reassigned to Tamil Nadu centres. Candidates are now urging a similar intervention to ensure a fair and convenient testing process.

--IANS

aal/svn