NEET aspirant's death at girls’ hostel triggers political storm outside Bihar Assembly

Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) Politics heated up outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday as Opposition parties launched a sharp offensive against the ruling dispensation over the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Patna.

MLAs from the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI(ML) accused the state government of cover-up, suppression of facts, and shielding the accused.

The Opposition announced that the issue would be raised forcefully both inside and outside the Assembly throughout the Budget Session.

Before the House proceedings began, Opposition legislators staged a protest within the Assembly premises.

Congress MLA Mohammad Qamrul Hoda was seen holding placards and raising slogans against the Nitish Kumar government.

Speaking to the media, Hoda alleged, “The rapists are still roaming freely. Handing over the case to the CBI means the powerful are being protected. This is not justice; it is a conspiracy.”

CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh also arrived with posters in support of the victim and accused the government of pressurising the victim’s family.

“We do not trust the CBI investigation. The probe should be conducted under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge,” Saurabh said.

Responding to the Opposition’s charges, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha dismissed the allegations as baseless.

“The case has been handed over to the CBI, and the accused will not escape. There were doubts over the police investigation, which is why the government itself ordered a CBI probe,” he said.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi also hit back at the Opposition, stating, “The Opposition has no real issues, which is why they are creating noise. Everything will be exposed in the CBI investigation.”

Meanwhile, during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s address in the Assembly, Opposition members raised slogans asking, “When will the NEET student get justice?”

After a brief disruption, the Governor continued his speech.

During the address, when the Governor spoke about development for both Hindus and Muslims, AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman stood up in protest, following which the Governor gestured for him to resume his seat.

The NEET aspirant’s death has now emerged as the most volatile political issue in Bihar, sparking intense confrontation between the ruling alliance and the Opposition, with competing claims, allegations, and counter-allegations being made in the name of justice.

