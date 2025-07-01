Neemuch school goes hi-tech under PM SHRI scheme, children happy with smart classes

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), July 1 (IANS) The Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 of the town in Madhya Pradesh has undergone a complete revamp after coming under the ambit of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (PM SHRI).

The school infrastructure has been upgraded and equipped with modern facilities, after it got registered under this scheme. Students are now receiving high-quality education, the effect of which is visible in their recently declared results.

The school delivered 100 per cent results, with its students scoring top ranks on the inter-state level, in classes 10th and 12th. Under the PM-SHRI, all the classes of the school have been developed as smart classes.

School Principal Priyadarshan Garg, speaking to IANS, said that the Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Neemuch was selected under the scheme in 2023, and since then, it has undergone a tremendous transformation.

“Work has been done in all departments of the school. Infrastructure development and professional lab development have been done while the classes have been developed as smart classes,” he informed.

Besides the Innovation Council and System Education, the Adolescent Education Programme, the school is also gearing up for the launch of the Green Space Programme. He further said that after the school turned into PM-SHRI, it scored a record 100 per cent result.

“This time the school's performance index is 65, we will try to give more quality results in the future. I thank the Prime Minister for including the school in the scheme,” he said.

Several students also shared their excitement over the newly developed smart classes in the school.

Shubhangi Kumari, a student of class 11, said that she scored 93 per cent marks in class 10. She further said students are now getting better facilities in the form of smart boards, digital boards, study material, and extra classes.

Kanak Chauhan, a 12th-class student, said that the atmosphere of the school has become very good.

“Now, teachers use digital boards for teaching. Many facilities are being provided from classrooms to the library and playground,” she said.

Prablin Kaur, a student of class 11, said that ever since our school joined the PM SHRI scheme, it has been progressing in sports along with studies.

“The hockey team of the school has been selected for the national team for the last two years and is also winning medals. I am also a player of the hockey team, and for the last 2 years, I have been selected for SGFI,” she stated.

Aditya Nagda, a 12th-class student, said that the studies have improved while sports facilities have undergone a complete overhaul.

“We are very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” he remarked.

It is worth mentioning that PM SHRI stands for ‘Prime Minister Schools for Rising India’. It was launched by the Ministry of Education, aiming to transform more than 14,500 schools across the country into model schools to provide modern and holistic education.

--IANS

mr/uk