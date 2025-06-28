Need to educate youth so that Emergency is not repeated: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday recalled the murder of the Constitution during the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, highlighting the need for reminding youth about the dark chapter of democracy.

“Just as we stage Ramlila every year to tell youngsters that they should not become like demon king Ravana, this annual commemoration of the Emergency is needed to prevent the return of the dark chapter in future,” she said at a mock parliament organised by Mahila Morcha of Delhi BJP.

Highlighting the Emergency-related changes made in the Constitution, forced sterilisation, restriction on media and films, she said, “The Congress has only worked to retain power over the past 70 years. Even in the Shah Bano case, the then Congress government brought in a law to appease a community at the cost of the exploitation of women.”

She described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Guardian” of the nation, showcasing his vision to start women-friendly schemes, free cooking gas, toilets, tap water, nutrition scheme for women and the quashing of ‘Triple Talak’.

“It started with Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao and today it is Beti Badhao,” she said, underscoring the encouragement for women in the BJP to take up leadership roles.

“Today, when the country is giving a big role to women in decision-making and governance, we will also need to raise our ability to respond to the situation,” Rekha Gupta said, highlighting that a common worker of the BJP like her could become a Chief Minister.

“Who other than Sonia Gandhi is a prominent woman politician in the Congress?” she asked, urging women workers of the BJP to ensure that they play a significant role to oppose any other attempt being made to impose an Emergency like that by former PM Indira Gandhi.

In Delhi, when people want delivery of good service after 27 years of misrule in the city, we as women politicians must have the capability to understand the needs of people and deliver the goods, CM Gupta said.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP released a short video on its X handle as part of the Emergency 50 protest. The video carried the message: “Democracy wasn’t just paused. It was strangled and put behind bars, beneath fear and silence.”

The video titled ‘Emergency Never Again – June 25, 1975, The night democracy died’ shows a character, purportedly similar to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, walking away barefoot, leaving behind footprints on the ground that highlight the dark aspects of the Emergency.

As the character walks onto the screen, the ground highlights: “Constitution Torn, Democracy Strangled, Press Silenced, Voices Crushed, Opposition Arrested, Innocents Jailed, No Right to Life”.

--IANS

rch/uk