Necessary to create seed varieties suitable for natural farming, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, emphasised the need to create seed varieties suitable for natural farming when the government has resolved to bring 25 lakh hectares of land under natural farming in the state in the next two to three years.

He said that for this to achieve it is the demand of the hour for seed producing companies to produce seeds suitable for natural farming.

He expressed his belief that if seed producing companies come up with innovative ideas, we can move towards sustainability.

He was speaking after the inauguration of The Asian Seed Conference-2025.

Saying that climate change is having a serious impact on agriculture, the Chief Minister noted that now the need for resilient, climate-resistant varieties has increased.

For sustainable agriculture it is essential to reduce the use of chemical inputs and move towards innovative seeds, CM Fadnavis said.

He added that India's seed market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

"Today it has reached about $7.8 billion and is estimated to reach about $19 billion by 2030. India is ranked fifth in the world after the US, China, France and Brazil and since more than 95 per cent of the seeds used in India are produced domestically, this industry is directly contributing to 'Make in India'."

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of doubling the income of farmers across the country and the state.

CM Fadnavis said that the state government is taking important steps to increase transparency in the seed industry.

"Several corrective measures are being implemented such as mandatory certification, digital traceability, systematic registration and strict penal provisions to check fake seeds. The use of blockchain technology will be essential in seed supply management," he added.

Referring to the agricultural policies of the state, the Chief Minister said that Maharashtra has prepared the country's first 'Maha Krishi AI Policy' and has developed an AI-based agricultural plan with an initial funding of Rs 500 crore.

"We have a huge agricultural database available to us through digital platforms like Agri Stack, Mahavedh and CropSap. Using this data agriculture can become more scientific, predictive and productive," he added.

Mentioning that Padmashree Rahibai Popere had preserved indigenous varieties and indigenous seeds in Maharashtra, he said that our shared goal is to increase farmers' income and make agriculture more sustainable.

The future of agriculture will be secure only if the state government and the seed industry work hand in hand, he added.

Emphasising the confluence of clean plant programmes, conservation of indigenous varieties and modern technology, the Chief Minister appealed to the seed industry across the country to partner with the state government.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his speech said that a new Seed Act will be introduced in the upcoming budget session to control the sale of inferior and unauthorised seeds.

He added that three clean plant centres are being set up in Maharashtra to provide quality planting material for horticultural crops.

Expressing the need for availability of quality seeds at affordable prices for farmers, Minister Chouhan appealed to the seed industry to consider the interests of farmers.

Stating that the private sector's contribution in pulses and oilseed production is low, the dependence on imports has increased, he also mentioned that seed companies should actively participate in this sector.

He also said that it will be mandatory for all seed companies to register 100 per cent on the 'Saathi' portal, which has been created to make the production and distribution chain of seeds transparent.

Stating that there is a need to focus on developing varieties that are resilient to rising temperatures and changing climatic conditions, Minister Chouhan said that the government and the private sector should come together and take concrete action for the benefit of farmers.

He also added that the seed industry is not only a profit-making industry but also the basis of food security of the country and the world.

--IANS

sj/khz