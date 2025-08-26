Necessary to consider next 50 years during urban development plan implementation: Maha CM

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, asked the state administration to use the formula of a unified theme, long-term planning and effective use of available funds for the development of urban infrastructure.

He also said that it is necessary to consider the next 50 years while implementing the urban development plan for the future cities in the state.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was speaking while discussing the new financial framework prepared under the Maharashtra Urban Infrastructure Fund (MUINFRA) of the state government for the development of infrastructure in urban areas of Maharashtra.

A meeting was organised in the Ministry under the MUINFRA on financial planning for infrastructure and civic amenity projects in urban areas of the state.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that basic facilities like sewage, drainage, solid waste management, water supply in cities should be planned not only for today but also for future generations.

"Separate plans should be made for water, waste management, and transportation and emphasis should be placed on resource planning rather than just providing funds. Where there is a funding gap, projects should be implemented by making supplementary arrangements. Local bodies should be provided financial assistance for infrastructure projects and monitoring of the facilities constructed is equally important," he added.

The Chief Minister said that urban development is not just a matter of constructing buildings, but it is a process of creating social and economic prosperity.

Therefore, every development project should have far-reaching thinking and a strong financial structure, he added.

"A new fund structure has been created under MUINFRA, through which cities will be able to provide long-term capital for building infrastructure and civic amenities. Funds will be raised from the commercial market through pool bonds and credit enhancement. This will make the financial planning of projects more solid and sustainable," the government statement said.

The meeting was attended by Abedalrazq Khalil, Chairman of the World Bank Task Force; Praveen Singh Pardeshi, CEO of Maharashtra Institution for Transformation; Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department, O.P. Gupta, and Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Asim Gupta.

