NEC releases Rs 5.73 crore for key development projects in Mizoram

Shillong/Aizawl, March 9 (IANS) The North Eastern Council (NEC), under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), has released Rs 5.73 crore for Mizoram in February 2026 to support several key development initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure, agriculture and public service delivery in the state.

The fund is part of a larger allocation of Rs 67.41 crore released across the Northeastern region during February to promote balanced regional development, according to an official statement issued by the DoNER Ministry.

In Mizoram, one of the major projects supported under the allocation is the construction of a market building at West Phaileng in Mamit district. The project is expected to improve marketing infrastructure and create better opportunities for local farmers and traders.

The NEC is also supporting the development of a potato seed farm in the state using tissue culture and apical rooted cuttings (ARC) technology. The initiative aims to ensure the availability of high-quality planting materials, strengthen agricultural value chains and improve productivity among farmers.

Another significant project includes the establishment of a central medical warehouse in Aizawl, which will help strengthen medical logistics by improving the storage and distribution of essential medicines and medical supplies across the state.

Additionally, the NEC is supporting the establishment of a State Veterinary Information and Resource Centre, which is expected to enhance veterinary services and support livestock development through improved technical resources and effective dissemination of information.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the Chairman of the NEC, while Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia serves as its Vice-Chairman.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of all eight Northeastern states are members of the council, which functions as a regional planning body for the Northeast.

The North Eastern Council, created to complement and supplement the developmental efforts of the Northeastern states, has played a significant role in promoting institution building, improving transport and communication networks, supporting power generation and transmission, and creating various infrastructural facilities to help the region move towards a self-sustaining growth trajectory.

