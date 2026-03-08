NE region saw major connectivity, infrastructure boost in past decade: VP Radhakrishnan

Agartala, March 8 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday highlighted the initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the northeast, noting that the region has witnessed significant development in the past decade, particularly in rail and air connectivity.

Read More

Addressing the 14th convocation ceremony of Tripura University here, the Vice President said that improved connectivity and infrastructure development have boosted the economy of the Northeastern region, which comprises eight states.

Referring to the laying of the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 450-crore Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia in January this year, and the inauguration of the redeveloped 524-year-old Mata Tripura Sundari Temple by the Prime Minister on September 22 last year, Radhakrishnan said that the number of tourists and devotees visiting the temple has increased tremendously.

"Earlier, around 3.5 lakh devotees visited the Mata Tripura Sundari temple, and after the recent development, the number has increased to about 8.5 lakh," he said.

Before attending the convocation, the Vice President visited the temple, which is one of the 51 Hindu Shakti Peethas, in Udaipur on Sunday morning and offered prayers.

"Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan visited the Mata Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur, Tripura today and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all,” said a post on the Vice President's X handle.

In his address at the Convocation, Radhakrishnan said that with the development of the proposed tourism circuit covering the ancient rock-carving site of Chabimura in Gomati district, often referred to as the "Mini Amazon of India", and Narkel Kunj, located on the banks of the expansive Dumboor Lake, Tripura would find a prominent place on the global tourism map.

Urging the youth to stay away from drug abuse, the Vice President said drugs would ruin their future and social life. He also advised students to make optimal use of their time and devote themselves fully to education.

Radhakrishnan noted that Tripura University has emerged as a vibrant centre for teaching, research and innovation. He said the present generation is witnessing a historic phase as the country is making rapid progress in all spheres to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Describing technology as a “game changer”, he said it should be used positively, adding that those who show relentless perseverance and patience ultimately achieve success.

He also appealed to students to continue pursuing research and ensure that their work culminates in innovation that contributes to national development.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed the immense role played by Tripura University in attracting students and researchers not only from the state and the northeast but also from other parts of the country through its vibrant academic culture.

He said the state government is committed to establishing more universities in Tripura and strengthening higher education while linking education with employment opportunities.

Saha underlined that access to higher education would open doors of opportunity for generations to come.

Recalling the university’s journey, the Chief Minister said that since its inception, Tripura University has played a transformative role in shaping the intellectual and human resource development of the state.

"The varsity stands as an intellectual lighthouse of the state," he said.

Saha also extended greetings to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day being celebrated across the globe on Sunday.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu said that a developed India cannot be built unless the country integrates its indigenous knowledge systems with modern science and technology. He said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not merely a policy document but represents a major philosophical shift in India’s education system.

Tripura University’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Shaymal Das and Acting Registrar Samir Kumar Shill also addressed the gathering

The Vice President, who arrived in Agartala on Saturday afternoon as part of his maiden visit to three Northeastern states -- Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura -- had inaugurated the ceremony at the university campus in Suryamaninagar, on the outskirts of the city. Earlier, he addressed the eighth convocation ceremony of Nagaland University in Kohima on Friday and the 20th convocation ceremony of Mizoram University in Aizawl on Saturday.

A university official said that the convocation ceremony could not be held over the past two years -- 2024 and 2025. During the ceremony, certificates, degrees, gold medals and PhD degrees were conferred on eligible students.

As many as 283 students from various departments received gold medals, while 149 research scholars were awarded PhD degrees.

The Tripura University was established in October 1987 and was upgraded to a Central University on July 2, 2007, under the Tripura University Act, 2006, enacted by Parliament. At present, 64 colleges are affiliated with the university.

After the convocation ceremony, Radhakrishnan met and interacted with several ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at the International Trade and Fair Centre located on the outskirts of the city.

He will also pay tribute to martyred soldiers at the Albert Ekka Memorial Park.

--IANS

sc/vd