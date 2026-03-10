NE railways see major transformation under PM Modi’s vision: Officials​

Guwahati, March 10 (IANS) Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam and the entire Northeastern region have emerged as a major focus of India’s railway transformation, opening new avenues for modern connectivity, enhanced safety, and greater economic opportunities, railway officials said on Tuesday.​

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said that for decades, the railway story of Assam and the Northeast was marked by limited connectivity and slow progress. Difficult geographical conditions, limited investment, and incomplete projects remained major obstacles to development.​

He noted that the most visible sign of change is in railway budget allocations. Between 2009 and 2014, the average annual allocation for Assam and the Northeast was around Rs 2,122 crore. This has now increased to Rs 11,486 crore in 2026–27, nearly a fivefold rise, reflecting the Central Government’s strong commitment to the region.​

Currently, railway projects worth over Rs 72,468 crore are at various stages of progress. These include construction of new lines, station modernisation, and safety initiatives. ​

To enhance passenger experience, 60 stations in Assam and the Northeast are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with an estimated investment of Rs 2,101 crore. Redevelopment of Haibargaon station has already been completed.​

Since 2014, nearly 1,900 kilometres of new railway lines have been constructed in Assam and the Northeast - greater than the entire railway network of Sri Lanka. Railway electrification has also advanced rapidly, with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram achieving 100 per cent electrification, while Assam is close to completion.​

To ensure safer travel, 502 rail flyovers and underpasses have been built, reducing the number of level crossings. India’s indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection System is being implemented in the region, with approval for 1,197 route kilometres and work underway for 235 kilometres.​

Modern train services such as Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, and Amrit Bharat Express are now operating, providing faster and more comfortable connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of India.​

On March 13–14, the Prime Minister will dedicate and launch several railway projects and services for Assam. These include the foundation stone for the Furkating–Tinsukia Doubling Project (194 km), a POH Workshop at Bashbari, and electrification of the Rangiya–Murkongselek (558 km), Chaparmukh–Dibrugarh (571 km), and Badarpur–Silchar/Badarpur–Churaibari (315 km) lines.​

Three new train services will also be flagged off: Kamakhya, Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri Express, and Narangi - Agartala Express, further strengthening connectivity and boosting trade, tourism, and social interaction.

Sharma said Assam and the Northeast are witnessing a new railway revolution that goes beyond tracks and trains, representing economic opportunities, regional development, and stronger national integration. ​

“Under Prime Minister Modi, Indian Railways is building a robust and modern transport network that will play a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Northeast, Viksit Bharat,” he stated.

