NE gets Rs 11,486 crore rail infra push in Viksit Bharat Budget: Assam CM​

Guwahati, Feb 3 (IANS) The Northeastern region have received a significant boost to rail connectivity and infrastructure development in the Union Budget 2026-27 under the Viksit Bharat vision, with an allocation of Rs 11,486 crore for railway projects, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. ​

Read More

In a post on X, Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sustained support to railway expansion in the region, stating that the enhanced allocation would accelerate connectivity, economic growth, and strategic infrastructure development across the Northeast. ​

According to the Chief Minister, the current budget allocation marks a sharp rise from Rs 10,440 crore provided in 2025–26. He said railway projects worth Rs 72,468 crore are currently underway in Assam and other Northeastern states, reflecting the Centre’s long-term commitment to transforming the region’s transport landscape. ​

Highlighting key initiatives, Sarma said upcoming strategic rail links to Bhutan are planned via the Kokrajhar–Gelephu and Banarhat–Samtse routes, which will strengthen cross-border connectivity and trade. ​

He also noted that a high-speed rail corridor has been planned up to Guwahati, positioning the city as a major rail hub in eastern India. The Chief Minister said that 96 per cent of railway electrification has already been achieved across the region, significantly improving efficiency and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. ​

As part of station modernisation, 60 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to enhance passenger amenities and infrastructure. ​

Sarma further said that advanced AI-based thermal cameras and detection systems are being deployed to protect elephant corridors, ensuring railway expansion remains sensitive to wildlife conservation. ​

He described this as a crucial step in balancing infrastructure growth with environmental protection. He also highlighted that the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Guwahati–Kolkata route has become operational, improving long-distance travel comfort and reducing travel time between Assam and eastern India. ​

Stating that Assam is firmly on the growth track, Sarma said the increased budgetary support for railways will play a vital role in boosting mobility, trade, tourism, and overall economic development across the Northeast under the Viksit Bharat roadmap. ​

--IANS

tdr/dan