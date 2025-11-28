NDMC Vice Chair Kuljeet Chahal unveils two more wet-waste processing bins

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday inaugurated two Aerobins that process approximately 12–15 kg of wet waste daily.

Highlighting the civic agency's plans for decentralised waste management, Chahal said: "Each Aerobin has a 400-litre capacity and enables on-site scientific processing of biodegradable waste collected during door-to-door collection, minimising transportation requirements and reducing the burden on central waste processing facilities."

He inaugurated the two Aerobins at Palika Services Officers' Institute Club near Nehru Park, a statement said.

Chahal appreciated the collaborative effort and emphasised the importance of community-level waste segregation and at-source processing to achieve a sustainable, zero-waste urban ecosystem.

He informed that each Aerobin will process approximately 12–15 kg of wet waste daily, amounting to nearly 850 kg per month.

The NDMC Vice Chair said that Aerobins have already been installed at Sangli Mess, Dilli Haat, Connaught Place, and Kaka Nagar.

Over the past 2–3 months, more than 40 Aerobins have been installed across NDMC areas, with many more planned for residential colonies, he said.

Under this project, wet waste from households, institutions, and commercial establishments is treated at the community level using the Aerobin Composter, a technology that converts wet waste into valuable compost without electricity and is designed keeping sanitation workers’ safety in mind.

Chahal also inspected the PSOI Club in the presence of Heads of Departments from NDMC’s Health, Horticulture, and Civil Engineering departments.

issued several directions to enhance the overall functioning and appearance of the facility. He instructed the concerned departments to improve horticulture works, strengthen security arrangements, and ensure timely and effective civil maintenance.

Chahal also suggested developing a new, modern gym at the PSOI Club in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement.

He stated that establishing a well-equipped fitness centre would encourage members to adopt healthier lifestyles and promote a culture of wellness within the NDMC community. He added that such initiatives not only improve public amenities but also support the broader national vision of a fit and active India.

Chahal also planted a Peepal sapling under the “Ek Ped, Maa Ka Naam” initiative.

