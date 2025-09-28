NDMC, Palwal civic body sign MoU for urban reform

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Council Palwal on Sunday formalised a strategic partnership for knowledge-sharing, innovation transfer and empathy-led governance.

The MoU marked the commencement of a 100-day structured mentorship programme as envisioned under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 with the NDMC aiming to help the Palwal civic agency to improve in urban governance.

The NDMC–Palwal collaboration is poised to become a demonstrative case of peer-driven urban reform, showcasing how leading cities can lift aspirational ones through structured, said an official.

The partnership was formalised under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) Swachh Shehar Jodi (SSJ) initiative, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the NDMC Headquarters, Palika Kendra.

As “Super Swachh City Handholding an Aspiring City”, a MoU was signed in the auspicious presence of Sarita Tomar, NDMC Member, and Tariq Thomas, Secretary, NDMC.

From Municipal Council Palwal side Dr. Yash Pal, Chairman and Sanjay Kumar, Executive Officer were present.

The NDMC is expected to guide Palwal City on the path from ODF (Open Defecation Free) to ODF++ and beyond. The NDMC has been chosen as a Mentor City in recognition of its exemplary performance in national sanitation rankings. It is Super Swachh League City under Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, 5-Star Garbage Free City, certified by MoHUA and Water Plus City for sustainable urban wastewater reuse

Palwal city, ranked 427 nationally in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 and already certified as Open Defecation Free (ODF), has been identified for priority handholding support. Both cities fall within the 50,000–3 lakh population category.

Under the SSJ guidelines, the partnership will proceed in three stages, firstly, baseline assessment across sanitation infrastructure, secondly, service delivery and. thirdly, citizen participation, and co-designed 100-Day Action Plan with measurable targets. It also includes implementation with monthly joint monitoring and peer learning visits.

Key focus areas include source garbage segregation and doorstep collection, mechanised transportation and processing of municipal solid waste, toilet infrastructure upkeep and used-water management, IEC and community participation drives, Digital grievance redressal and feedback systems, safety, skilling and recognition of sanitation workers.

