NDMC is fully geared up, taking comprehensive measures to tackle pollution levels post Diwali: Kuljeet Chahal

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) A day after Diwali festivities lit up the skies across the national Capital, BJP leader and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday assured citizens that the NDMC is fully geared up and taking comprehensive measures to tackle rising pollution levels across the region.

Speaking to IANS, Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “After 27 years, this was the first Diwali celebrated without restrictions, thanks to the BJP-led government. Despite the celebrations, the NDMC areas, among the greenest in the city, have managed to maintain relatively lower pollution levels. Our teams are alert, updated, and our anti-smog guns are operational. Compared to last year, pollution levels have dropped significantly.”

Highlighting key areas, he added, “Last year, places like Chandni Chowk, Okhla, and Rohini had AQI readings around 500. This year, they are hovering around 300. Anand Vihar, which once crossed 600, is now closer to 300. This is real progress.”

Chahal emphasised that the NDMC is working in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit NDMC, in collaboration with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

“We are not only focussing on air pollution but also addressing water pollution, especially with Chhath Puja around the corner. The people of Delhi can be assured that NDMC is with them, and we are doing everything possible to ensure cleaner air and water,” he added.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category, reaching 400 on Tuesday morning, a day after Diwali festivities, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While the overall AQI stood at 347, several areas recorded levels in the 'severe' category.

As per CPCB classifications, AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 falls under the 'severe' category.

Several Delhi localities reported alarming AQI levels: Narela (354), Najafgarh (334), Mundka (357), Mandir Marg (325), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (358), Lodhi Road (334), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (317), Jahangirpuri (404), ITO (345), Dilshad Garden (346), Dwarka Sector 8 (333), Mathura Road (341), Bawana (418), and Anand Vihar (352), according to data from the SAMEER app developed by the CPCB.

