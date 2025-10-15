'NDA’s ship sinking': Congress hits out at alliance over seat sharing for Bihar polls

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have launched attacks on the NDA, accusing it of internal disunity and hypocrisy over the seat distribution for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput targeted the BJP-led alliance directly, saying, “NDA’s family is being torn apart twig by twig. Nobody wants to ride a sinking ship; rats flee first. Upendra Kushwaha is upset, and now he’s in Delhi to meet Nityanand Rai. He is making statements. Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan are filing nominations against each other. Chirag Paswan is even filing from JD(U) seats.”

“Functionally, NDA is already dead. The corruption Nitish Kumar has done for over 20 years, people must demand an account of that loot, and that’s why the NDA is collapsing. The charges of vote theft against the BJP will become the burden of all NDA parties,” he added.

Anand Dubey, spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), reflected similar discontent. He said, “In Bihar, every ally has been satisfied with six seats, that’s like treating them as slaves. Kushwaha or Manjhi, both are unhappy and might contest separately. BJP prefers slaves over friends. Over the years, seats have been given to JDU more than its allies. Today, both are fighting 101-101. BJP will never give JDU more than 50 seats in the future.”

The attacks have exposed underlying tensions within the NDA alliance just as it is gearing up for its campaign blitz. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) comments also intend to place additional pressure on the NDA.

As per the formula finalised by the NDA, both the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) gets 29. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have been allotted 6 seats each.

The elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.

--IANS

rs/skp