NDA's Bihar bandh today over insult to PM Modi's mother

Patna, Sep 4 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) called a five-hour bandh in Bihar on Thursday to protest against the abusive language used from the Congress stage in Darbhanga against PM Narendra Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The bandh is from 7 a.m. to noon and excludes all essential services.

In the morning hours of the day, a partial impact across districts was observed.

In districts like Siwan, Darbhanga, Ara, and parts of Patna, BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM workers took to the streets with flags and banners, forcing shops and markets to shut down.

Traffic disruptions were reported on several routes, and people largely stayed indoors.

However, in Patna city, especially around the Income Tax intersection, normal traffic was seen, though police deployment was increased across major junctions.

Some schools in Patna were closed as a precautionary measure.

The NDA leaders said the remarks were not just against PM Modi’s mother but were an insult to 140 crore Indians.

They stressed that in Indian culture, a mother is revered as a goddess, and using derogatory words against her was an attack on social and democratic values.

The BJP Mahila Morcha played an active role in the protests across districts.

Women leaders strongly condemned the statement, saying: “Abusing a mother who carries a child for nine months is an attack on our culture and society itself.”

The NDA leaders directly targeted the Mahagathbandhan, questioning why no apology has been issued so far.

They accused the INDIA bloc of remaining silent, despite the remark being made during Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

NDA leaders warned that if action is not taken against those responsible, the agitation will intensify beyond the Thursday bandh.

Through the bandh, the NDA aimed to corner the opposition and rally public sentiment by projecting the issue as one of honour and cultural respect.

Leaders declared that in this political battle, the honour of the mother has become the central issue, and they could not allow it to be compromised.

