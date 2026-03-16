NDA wins all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar

Patna, March 16 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a clean sweep in the elections held for five seats of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, with all its candidates securing victory.

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The result dealt a setback to the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA had fielded Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, and BJP candidate Shivesh Ram.

All five candidates won their respective seats.

During voting in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, 202 MLAs from the NDA cast their votes, while 37 MLAs from the Mahagathbandhan participated in the polling.

On behalf of the Opposition, Indian National Congress MLAs Manoj Biswas, Surendra Kushwaha and Manohar Prasad Singh, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Faisal Rahman, were absent during the voting.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram issued a statement regarding the disappearance of three Congress MLAs.

He alleged that the BJP has abducted their legislators. He noted that, despite the BJP being in power, these three MLAs had remained in constant contact since March 13.

He further claimed that their MLAs have been placed under house arrest.

The counting of votes began at 5:00 p.m.

On the basis of first preference, Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin, Ram Nath Thakur, and Upendra Kushwaha secured victory, while Shivesh Ram secured his victory in the second preference of votes.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan’s candidate A. D. Singh received 38 votes.

In the second preference round, Shivesh Ram secured additional votes, ensuring victory for all NDA candidates.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has 243 seats, and the election was conducted to fill five Rajya Sabha seats.

Although six candidates were in the fray, the NDA’s strong numerical strength in the Assembly played a decisive role in the outcome.

The ruling alliance currently enjoys the support of around 202 MLAs, while the Mahagathbandhan has 35 MLAs, giving the NDA a clear advantage.

Reacting to the victory, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated Nitin Nabin.

In a message, he said that Nabin’s leadership, organisational skills and dedication to public service have consistently energised the party and society.

Choudhary expressed confidence that Nabin’s role in the Rajya Sabha would help bring renewed momentum and direction to issues related to Bihar’s development.

Speaking on the Rajya Sabha elections, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "Today, the true conduct of the RJD and Congress has been exposed. Their very own MLAs refused to cast their votes. First, the public refused to vote for them.”

--IANS

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