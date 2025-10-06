NDA will win Bihar elections with full majority: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement of the Bihar Assembly election dates, the BJP on Monday expressed full confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s victory, asserting that it is fully prepared and will win with a clear majority.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “What we were waiting for has finally happened. The elections will be held in two phases, and the NDA government will be formed again. We have done commendable work in Bihar. In the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 14 lakh crore to the state. Initiatives like the Vande Bharat train, metro projects, and various farmer welfare schemes have benefitted the people. We will win based on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh added, “The BJP and NDA will win. We thank the ECI for consulting all political parties before finalising the dates.”

BJP leader Satish Chandra Dubey also expressed confidence and said, “We are fully prepared, and the NDA will win with a full majority.”

Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman said, “We welcome the announcement. Those who questioned the impartiality of the process now have their answer. Voting will take place peacefully. On November 14, we will win with a huge majority.”

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, said, “We welcome the ECI’s announcement. The NDA will go into the elections on the strength of its development work in the state. We are fully ready.”

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin remarked, “I extend my best wishes to the people of Bihar on this grand festival of democracy. They now have the opportunity to elect a progressive government.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also welcomed the decision, saying, “The Commission has announced elections in two phases. On behalf of the BJP, I extend best wishes to the people of Bihar. We urge everyone to support the NDA. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the NDA has rescued Bihar from ‘jungle raj’ and advanced significantly on the path of development. Welfare schemes for the poor have earned the people’s trust.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14.

Addressing media persons, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, described the Bihar elections as “mother of all elections”.

“We want to assure Bihar voters that not only will the elections be exemplary and smooth, but also the most peaceful due to a special focus on maintaining law and order,” he said.

The 2025 Assembly elections are the first to be held in the eastern state after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which yielded a final voters’ list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also shared details and the timeline of the SIR held after a gap of 22 years, saying that the final electoral roll has been given to all political parties.

“The window for requesting corrections in the electoral rolls is open till 10 days before the filing of nomination papers by candidates for the upcoming elections,” he said.

The CEC also shared the poll panel’s plans to counter any form of “fake news”, especially on social media, at the district level to counter misinformation.

He also announced that each of the 243 constituencies will have its own observer, unlike the earlier arrangement of one observer being responsible for more than one seat.

The announcement of Bihar Assembly election dates comes just a day after the poll panel’s delegation concluded its review of election preparedness in the state, meeting with representatives from all major political parties and assessing logistical arrangements.

The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, which means the elections must be conducted before that date. The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections were held in three phases.

Sources indicate that the schedule has been carefully planned to avoid overlapping with major festivals like Diwali and Chhath, which fall between October 18 and October 28. This consideration aims to ensure smooth polling and maximum voter turnout.

The 2025 elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest between the ruling alliance of the BJP and Janata Dal(United), and the opposition coalition known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

--IANS

jk/dan