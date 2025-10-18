‘NDA will strengthen Bihar’: Samrat Choudhary slams RJD-Congress at Sasaram rally

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while addressing a massive public meeting in Sasaram’s New Stadium, Fazalganj, following the nomination of NDA candidates.

Targeting the opposition, Choudhary said, “Congress looted Bihar for 40 years, and RJD looted it for 15 years. Both these parties have only exploited the state, while the NDA government has worked to beautify and develop it.”

He added that the NDA government has focused on improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and attracting industries to Bihar.

“Now it is our responsibility to take this beautified Bihar forward. When the NDA becomes strong, Bihar becomes strong,” he said, appealing to people to support the NDA candidates.

Deputy CM Choudhary concluded by expressing confidence that the NDA will return to power in Bihar, saying the alliance’s unity and development track record will ensure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The event marked the nomination of several NDA candidates in Rohtas district.

Murari Prasad Gautam of the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) filed from Chenari, JDU candidate Vashisht Singh from Kargahar, Nagendra Chandravanshi from Nokha, and former MP Mahabali Singh from Karakat.

Snehlata Kushwaha, wife of Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) — an NDA ally — formally entered the electoral fray.

She submitted her nomination papers before SDM Ashutosh Ranjan, accompanied by her husband and a large group of enthusiastic supporters.

Addressing the same gathering, RLM candidate Snehlata Kushwaha also pledged to prioritise development and public welfare in her constituency.

Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha expressed confidence that her candidature would usher in a new wave of change in the Sasaram region.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha has secured six assembly seats under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement, with Snehlata Kushwaha contesting one of them.

--IANS

ajk/dan