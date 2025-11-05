NDA will return to power with two-thirds majority: Rajnath Singh ahead of first phase poll in Bihar

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday claimed that the trends emerging before the first phase of polling in Bihar clearly indicate that the NDA would return to power with a two-thirds majority.

Addressing an election rally in Banka in support of the NDA candidate, Singh said that the NDA government has been in power in Bihar for the last 20 years under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and no one can level corruption charges against him.

He said that earlier, there was an RJD chief minister who had to spend a long time in jail.

Without naming Tejashwi Yadav, Singh added that the current CM face of the opposition also has corruption cases, and the verdict in those cases is inevitable.

The defence minister said that Bihar had once struggled for basic amenities, but significant changes have taken place in the last two decades.

“Earlier, RJD leaders used to say that police would reach villages only after roads were built. That era is over. Now roads, bridges, electricity and health facilities are accessible everywhere in Bihar,” he said.

Singh said that Bihar’s health budget has increased from Rs 700 crore earlier to over Rs 20,000 crore now, and electricity supply has vastly improved.

“People used lanterns back then. Today, there is a network of roads and bridges. Earlier death used to stalk the streets of Patna; now Metro rail is running,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, Singh said the party had opposed building roads even in border areas.

“No one can deny this truth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed this anti-development mindset. Today India is progressing rapidly,” he added.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said that the neighbouring country will not dare to repeat such attempts.

“If they do, they should remember that Operation Sindoor is not over yet,” he warned.

He said that India’s global credibility and prestige have risen in recent years.

Singh also said that the Indian Army believes in only one religion — the religion of the uniform.

He cautioned the Opposition against dividing the Armed Forces on religious or caste lines.

--IANS

ajk/uk