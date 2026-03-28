NDA will form govt in TN after 2026 polls: TTV Dhinakaran​

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T. T. V. Dhinakaran on Saturday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the next government in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. ​

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Addressing the media, Dhinakaran said there is strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and claimed that the political climate is turning increasingly favourable for the NDA across the state. ​

“The people of Tamil Nadu are looking for change. The prevailing conditions clearly indicate that the NDA will come to power,” he said, expressing confidence in the alliance’s electoral prospects. ​

Dhinakaran also welcomed the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA, stating that the AMMK had been allotted all 11 constituencies it had sought. ​

He described the allocation as satisfactory and said it reflects a spirit of cooperation among alliance partners. ​

The AMMK leader released the party’s 32-page election manifesto on Saturday, outlining a wide range of welfare and governance measures. ​

Among its key demands, the party has urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Forward Bloc leader U. Muthuramalinga Thevar and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. It has also called for naming the Madurai International Airport after Thevar. ​

The manifesto places significant emphasis on agrarian relief, including a waiver of crop loans taken by farmers from cooperative and nationalised banks, and the expansion of the protected agricultural zone. ​

It also proposes a law to guarantee time-bound delivery of public services. ​

On social justice, the party has backed a caste-based survey while assuring that the existing 69 per cent reservation policy would remain unaffected. ​

It has also pledged to restore benefits for denotified communities and increase reservation for Muslims in education and employment to 5 per cent. ​

In the education and infrastructure sectors, AMMK has advocated bringing education back to the State List and expanding institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and PM Shri schools. It has also proposed establishing an AIIMS in northern Tamil Nadu and an IIT in the southern region. ​

The manifesto further promises the revival of the Legislative Council, the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, free electricity up to 100 units per month, and the reopening of Amma Unavagams in every panchayat union. ​

With these proposals, Dhinakaran said the AMMK aims to present a “people-centric alternative” within the NDA’s broader vision for Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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