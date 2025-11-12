NDA will form govt again: Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha on exit polls

Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) After exit polls projected a clear majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday expressed confidence that the alliance will return to power in the state.

Addressing the media in Patna, Sinha said, “I thank the people of Bihar for showing faith in the development programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The people have voted against the corruption and ‘Jungle Raj’ of the Mahagathbandhan. The RJD and Congress made false promises that were far from reality. The people of Bihar have taught a lesson to the two ‘Yuvrajs’ --Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav -- in this election.”

Responding to questions about the Grand Alliance leaders rejecting the exit poll trends, Sinha remarked, “November 14 is not far away -- just a day after tomorrow. Once the results are declared in favour of the NDA, they will have no choice but to accept them. They are already blaming the Election Commission, EVMs, and officials. Now they are looking for excuses, which clearly shows that they know they are losing.”

Taking a jibe at opposition leaders, Sinha added, “Both ‘Appu’ and ‘Pappu’ will go abroad to vent their frustration after losing the election.”

Reacting to the high turnout, Dy CM Sinha said that the people of Bihar have set an example for the rest of the country by enthusiastically participating in the “festival of democracy”.

He said, “The voters of Bihar have shown that they believe in the power of democracy. This is also a response to those who questioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and made allegations of vote theft. The people of Bihar stand firmly with the Election Commission.”

He added that the voter turnout in the 2025 Assembly election was significantly higher than the previous one.

“During the 2020 Assembly election, the polling percentage was around 57 per cent, and this time it has reached about 67 per cent -- a 10 per cent increase. This is a sign of a strong democracy in Bihar,” he said.

Referring to the recent blast in Delhi, Sinha said, “When educated people engage in such destructive acts against the nation, it is deeply concerning. However, the Central government is fully capable of handling such situations, and the culprits will not be allowed to escape.”

