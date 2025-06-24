NDA will contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Former Dy CM

Patna, June 24 (IANS) Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Tar Kishore Prasad said on Tuesday that the NDA alliance will fight the upcoming state Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“We will fight the Bihar elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. We are working under his leadership and will continue to do so after returning to power,” Prasad told IANS.

In a sharp attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who filed his nomination for a 13th term as National President of the party, Prasad accused the RJD of being a “family enterprise.”

“RJD is a family party. Lalu Yadav will remain its national president for life. The hardworking leaders within RJD know how Lalu misused power to increase his wealth and gave Bihar a dark era of misgovernance during his 15-year rule,” he said.

Prasad also took a dig at the personal affairs of the Yadav family, suggesting internal discord was influencing their political decisions.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is leaving no stone unturned to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister. But the family is in disarray, both sons live separately, there is a dispute with the daughter-in-law, and the elder son is entangled in a love affair. The party is being held hostage to preserve the family’s hold over it,” he alleged.

On Tej Pratap Yadav’s recent plea for increased security, citing threats to his life, Prasad said: “Given the internal conflicts in his family, his fear is understandable. He seems to be in a situation of political exile within his own house. I hope the government will consider his request.”

Prasad dismissed Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor as a serious political contender.

“He is not a challenge for us. People like Prashant Kishor appear only during elections, try every tactic to gain power, and then fade. BJP doesn’t consider him a threat, not even remotely,” he said, adding that he doesn’t see Kishor as a vote-cutter either.

On the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bihar, Prasad said it’s unsurprising as elections draw near.

“Every party tries to focus on Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi's goal is power. But our focus is development and making Bihar a progressive state,” he said.

Commenting on the Israel-Iran ceasefire, Prasad reiterated India’s stance as a peace-loving nation.

“Global peace is essential for humanity. India has always advocated for peace. But if someone challenges us, we know how to respond firmly. Still, I firmly stand for global peace,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/dan