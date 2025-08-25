NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan in TN tomorrow to garner support

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) With the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9, political activity is intensifying in Tamil Nadu as both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc step up their campaigns.

NDA’s nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan is set to arrive in Chennai on August 26, while the INDIA bloc candidate Justice (Retd.) Sudershan Reddy visited the city on Sunday to seek support.

According to BJP sources, Radhakrishnan will hold a series of meetings with leaders of NDA constituents during his visit.

He is expected to call on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on August 26 or 27 to secure the party’s endorsement.

Radhakrishnan is also scheduled to meet Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan and other alliance leaders.

During his stay, he is likely to visit Kamalalayam, the BJP’s state headquarters, and interact with senior functionaries. Party insiders indicated that the campaign engagements would focus on reinforcing the NDA’s collective support for his candidature.

Meanwhile, Sudershan Reddy, fielded by the INDIA bloc, began his Tamil Nadu campaign in Chennai on Sunday. The former Supreme Court judge called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and also met senior DMK leaders, where the INDIA bloc MPs were also present.

During the meeting, Reddy underscored his decades of legal service defending the Constitution and vowed to continue upholding its values if elected.

He praised Tamil Nadu’s leadership in promoting federalism and social justice, while warning against attempts to undermine the rights of states.

The twin campaign moves highlight Tamil Nadu’s importance in the run-up to the Vice-Presidential poll.

While the NDA banks on its alliance with AIADMK and other regional players, the INDIA bloc is projecting Reddy as a candidate committed to "protecting constitutional values at a time of political flux".

As the September 9 election draws closer, the parallel visits of both nominees underline the competitive edge the contest has assumed, with Tamil Nadu emerging as a key stop in the national campaign trail.

