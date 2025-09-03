NDA slams Oppn over remarks against PM Modi’s mother; Cong recalls abuses directed at Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The war of words continued on Wednesday between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc over the use of derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The BJP-led NDA denounced the opposition for allegedly making derogatory statements about PM Modi and his late mother. Such remarks, according to the BJP and its allies, are an "insult to every mother in the country" and demonstrate the opposition's "falling standards".

The Congress, however, pushed back, accusing the BJP of double standards and recalling several instances where leaders, including Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, had been subjected to derogatory remarks by the ruling party leaders.

BJP leader Ram Kadam said the Opposition had crossed all limits of decency.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kadam said, “The level of the Opposition’s language and rhetoric is falling rapidly, and this is disgusting for the country. Prime Minister Modi’s statement is absolutely correct—the Opposition must improve its language and maintain dignity."

Col. (Retd.) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA from Jhotwara, described the remarks as “unfortunate and shameful”.

“Congress and RJD workers have insulted the mother of the Prime Minister of India. It reflects their mentality. Even after it has been investigated and found that the comments came from their own camp, they are running away from responsibility,” he said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC was more scathing in her criticism.

“The attack on PM Modi’s mother is not just personal—it is an insult to every mother of this country. This is the true identity of the Congress and the RJD. Their so-called ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ has turned into a ‘Voter Ananya Yatra,’ spreading falsehoods and targeting Indian culture, Indian women, and Indian mothers. Especially in Bihar, the land of women’s strength, this kind of language will not be tolerated. The women of Bihar will give them a befitting reply,” she said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the emotional impact of the remarks on the Prime Minister.

“If someone’s mother is insulted, naturally, emotions will arise. We all know how deeply PM Modi was influenced by his late mother and the struggles she endured while raising him. Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s pain was visible in his words. Those who used such language from their stage should be ashamed,” Khandelwal added.

From the Janata Dal (Secular), Nikhil Kumarswamy also expressed disapproval.

“No society accepts this kind of rhetoric. Unfortunately, personal attacks have become common in today’s politics. PM Modi is a leader of great stature, and such remarks cannot be justified or appreciated,” he said.

The Congress, however, accused the ruling party of twisting the issue for political mileage. AICC Secretary Shahnawaz Chaudhary alleged that the BJP was “manufacturing sympathy” around the Prime Minister.

“The BJP and the Prime Minister, cornered by allegations of vote theft, are deliberately raising this issue to divert attention. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had already left the stage when the remark was made. The person responsible was not connected to Congress -- he was planted by the BJP itself,” Chaudhary said.

He further claimed that PM Modi himself was “using the name of his late mother for politics”.

“This is a desperate attempt to seek sympathy. Congress does not use such language, does not support such language, and does not allow such language. We have issued a categorical statement distancing ourselves from the individual, and our spokespersons across India are making this clear,” Chaudhary said.

Recalling the BJP’s own history, he pointed to derogatory remarks once made against Sonia Gandhi.

“The BJP should first explain its own record before lecturing Congress about dignity,” he added.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also defended his party, saying it had never indulged in disrespecting women.

“Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Tejashwi Yadav made such statements. The Prime Minister’s mother is the mother of all. Congress has always respected women. Gandhiji brought women into the freedom struggle in large numbers, and the Constitution grants women full rights. BJP does not need to teach Congress about respecting women,” Dalwai said.

--IANS

jk/dpb