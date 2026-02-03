NDA Parliamentary Party meet underway, PM Modi congratulated for series of trade deals

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convened a Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the Union Budget 2026 and the government's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

The meeting is being held at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and all other NDA ministers and MPs are present at the meeting.

Upon arriving at the meeting, the Prime Minister was congratulated by an enthusiastic group of reporters regarding the India-US trade deal. PM Modi smiled and waved his hands to the reporters, saying, "Thank you!"

India and the US reached a trade deal on Monday following a phone call between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. This is also the second trade deal India has reached in the past ten days.

During the meeting, the NDA leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on all the recent trade agreements.

Newly elected BJP chief Nitin Nabin was also warmly welcomed by the leaders.

PM Modi will also address the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget's features and forward-looking vision through a presentation, highlighting how it is a major step towards creating a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

During the meeting, guidelines will be provided on how to communicate the budget's features and benefits to the public, and a roadmap for this will be presented.

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday. This was her ninth budget and was motivated by three 'kartavyas' or duties aimed at boosting and maintaining economic growth by improving competitiveness, meeting aspirations, and ensuring that every family, community, and region has access to resources and opportunities for engagement.

The Prime Minister on Sunday hailed the budget, calling it a "highway of immense opportunities" and said that the "Reform Express" on which India is riding, "will gain new energy and momentum through this budget".

