NDA Parliamentary Party meet tomorrow to discuss Union Budget

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold a Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the Union Budget 2026 and the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

The meeting will be held at 9.30 a.m. in New Delhi and will be attended by top NDA leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and all other NDA ministers and MPs will be present at the meeting.

PM Modi will also address the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget's features and forward-looking vision through a presentation, highlighting how it is a major step towards creating a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

During the meeting, guidelines will be provided on how to communicate the budget's features and benefits to the public, and a roadmap for this will be presented.

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday. This was her ninth budget and was motivated by three 'kartavyas' or duties aimed at boosting and maintaining economic growth by improving competitiveness, meeting aspirations, and ensuring that every family, community, and region has access to resources and opportunities for engagement.

The Prime Minister on Sunday hailed the budget, calling it a "highway of immense opportunities" and said that the "Reform Express" on which India is riding, "will gain new energy and momentum through this budget".

He said that the budget is a "highway of immense opportunities", which will "turn the dreams of the present into reality" and lay a "strong foundation for India's bright future" and for the nation's "high flight" towards achieving the resolution of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

As the Finance Minister mentioned in Parliament, PM Modi said, "This is a Youth Power Budget. It reflects the thinking, dreams, determination, and energy of young India. The provisions in the budget will prepare leaders, innovators, and creators across sectors."

"From building medical hubs and developing allied health professionals, promoting the orange economy and AVGC sectors, boosting tourism, to opening new opportunities through the Khelo India mission, the budget unlocks pathways for youth to excel and lead," he added.

--IANS

sd/dpb