NDA makes history with first batch of 17 women cadets graduating from India's premier institute

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) witnessed a landmark moment on Friday as it hosted the Passing Out Parade (POP) of its 148th Course, in Pune, which included for the first time in history the graduation of women cadets.

A total of 17 female cadets marched proudly alongside their male counterparts, marking a new chapter in the NDA’s legacy of shaping the nation’s military leadership.

The event was graced by Mizoram Governor and former Army Chief, General Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), who was accorded a Guard of Honour and served as the Reviewing Officer for the occasion.

Speaking at the parade, General Singh lauded the historic milestone, stating, “This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment. These young women are an enduring symbol of 'Nari Shakti', embodying not just women’s development, but women-led development. I envision a future, not far from now, when one of these young women may rise to the highest echelons of the service they join.”

He further praised the performance of all cadets, adding, “It was a superb performance by the cadets. Being here is an honour for me. What strikes you about the NDA is that nothing has changed, but everything has changed. The core values remain strong while they evolve with the times. Today, 17 women cadets passed out, but you couldn't pick them out. That’s the beauty of how seamlessly the NDA has worked to integrate them. This is just the beginning of a transformation that aligns with the times we are heading into.”

In a symbolic tribute to the evolving structure of military education, a special magazine edition titled 'Breaking Barriers: Female Cadets' was unveiled by General Singh during the event. The edition highlights the journey, challenges, and achievements of the first batch of women cadets at the NDA.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, who also addressed the media, emphasised the structural transformation within the academy.

“This journal is an additional effort to capture the transformation of creating space for women cadets. It documents their challenges and journey. Initially, they were housed separately, but now they are fully integrated. All activities, from training to academics, have been gender-neutral and progressive.”

“Everything has been done very meticulously, and it shows. The fact that you couldn’t spot the difference during the parade says it all. This is the foundation, and the stronger the foundation, the better the structure that stands upon it,” he added.

A ceremonial photograph session was conducted, featuring the first-ever female cadets to pass out from the NDA, standing tall as icons of a more inclusive future in national defence.

--IANS

rs/rad