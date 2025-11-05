NDA, Mahagathbandhan express confidence of winning Bihar ahead of 1st phase of polling

Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) The NDA and the Mahagathbandhan on Wednesday both expressed confidence in their victory in the Bihar Assembly elections ahead of the first phase of polling, with the BJP asserting that the ruling alliance would secure a huge majority, while the opposition parties said people had made up their minds to bring change.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Punjab Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa said: "The Bihar election is a very important one. It will make clear what the future of the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA will be. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are trying very hard, and they are talking about development. But the people of Bihar know very well that the real ‘jungle raj’ — the era of lawlessness — existed only during Lalu Yadav’s time. Now, we talk about development. The way the NDA and Nitish Kumar have worked, with Rs 10,000 being given to women of Bihar, it’s a clear message that the youth and women want the BJP and the NDA. The BJP and Nitish Kumar will secure a huge majority."

HAM National President and Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman echoed similar confidence, saying: "I feel that the people of Bihar have made up their minds, and they are on the NDA’s side. I wish good luck to all the voters, and I am confident that we will form the government again very easily and maintain the pace of development in Bihar."

On the other hand, RJD National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha said: "What should I say? The election campaign is over. Change is about to begin. November 14 will be the day of change. The second phase of voting is on November 11 — that’s the day of transition, and the cumulative change will come on November 14."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said: "In every district I have visited, the Mahagathbandhan is receiving a massive mandate. The BJP is on the back foot, and no one is saying that Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister. His image is only being used; the people have already decided in favour of change."

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said: "Tomorrow is the first phase of the Bihar polls. People have made up their minds to change this government. In the first phase alone, we will win 90 seats."

The first phase of the Assembly polls is scheduled for November 6, covering 121 constituencies across Bihar that hold significant political and social importance. Polling for the remaining 122 seats would be held on November 11, with counting to take place on November 14.

In the 2020 elections, the Mahagathbandhan — a coalition of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Left parties, and the Congress -- secured a strong foothold in this region, winning 63 of the 121 seats contested. The BJP and Janata Dal-United together managed 55 seats.

