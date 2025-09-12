NDA leaders slam Congress over AI video of PM Modi’s mother

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) A major political storm erupted on Friday after the Bihar Congress uploaded an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

The video, which mocked Modi using his mother’s image, has drawn sharp criticism from the NDA, with leaders accusing Congress of crossing all limits of political decency.

Neeraj Kumar, JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson, lashed out at Congress.

“The Congress party is suffering from social prejudice in politics. Has such an infection spread that they created an AI video of the Prime Minister’s deceased mother, that too during Pitru Paksha? Such comments are an insult to our ancestors. The Congress has reached the pinnacle of shamelessness.”

He further invoked Bihar’s cultural ethos, adding, “This is the land of Jagat Janani Sita. If any mother is disrespected here, Bihar never tolerates it and gives a befitting reply.”

BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh also condemned the act.

“It is unfortunate that Congress has released an AI video of PM Modi’s mother. They are mocking the sentiments of crores of mothers in this country. For us, mothers are revered like Durga, Laxmi, and Saraswati. Congress leaders must apologise immediately.”

According to the Bihar Congress video, PM Modi is shown going to bed after saying, “vote chori has completed for the day.”

In the dream sequence, his mother scolds him for making her stand in queues during demonetisation, making reels of her while he (PM Modi) is washing her feet, and exploiting her name in Bihar politics.

The video ends with the mother’s voice asking, “How more will you fall for politics?”

The controversy comes at a sensitive time, with Pitru Paksha rituals ongoing in Bihar and the Assembly election campaign gaining momentum.

NDA leaders are expected to escalate their demand for an apology, making this a fresh flashpoint between BJP-JDU and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

--IANS

ajk/dan