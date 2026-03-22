NDA leaders hail historic milestone as PM Modi becomes longest-serving head of govt

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) NDA leaders on Sunday hailed PM Narendra Modi after he became the longest-serving head of an elected government in India, completing 8,931 days in office across his tenures as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India.

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With this milestone, the Prime Minister surpassed Pawan Kumar Chamling, who served as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for 8,930 days, marking a significant moment in the country’s political history.

Reacting to the development, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said the achievement was a matter of pride for the nation and reflected the Prime Minister’s long political journey.

“Undoubtedly, the entire nation takes pride today. We would term this a major milestone added to the list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he transformed the state into a ‘Vibrant Gujarat’. After assuming office as Prime Minister in 2014, he has now completed nearly eleven and a half years in the role and faced numerous challenges,” he said.

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana also praised the Prime Minister’s leadership and said India’s global stature has grown during his tenure.

“India is an emerging power, and the Prime Minister has a vision and a mission. Today, Indian citizens, when they land at airports across the world, do so with respect. This reflects India’s growing diplomatic strength,” he said.

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said it was a matter of privilege for the country that Narendra Modi now holds the record for the longest time spent in public office.

“It is our privilege that our leader, Narendra Modi, now holds the record for the longest time spent in public office in the country. Serving continuously as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, he has been in office for more than 8,931 days. This record is set to become so significant that he will hold the record for the longest-serving Prime Minister and the longest time spent in public office in the country,” he said.

Narendra Modi first assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and served in the role until May 21, 2014. He was sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014.

He has since won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024, becoming the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two full terms and return to office for a third consecutive term.

--IANS

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