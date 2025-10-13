NDA leaders confident of 'Pandava coalition' returning to power in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formally announced seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, several leaders from the coalition expressed confidence in securing victory, asserting that the "five Pandava coalition" would once again form the government in the state.

The ruling NDA, consisting of five parties in Bihar, on Sunday unveiled its seat-sharing arrangement.

The BJP and JD(U) are contesting 101 seats each. Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats, while Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest six seats each in the 243-member Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "The NDA has fully and successfully reached a consensus, taking decisions in the best interest of the people of Bihar, and it will succeed. We will form a government with a huge majority."

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also voiced confidence in the alliance's prospects, stating that the decision on candidates will be announced soon.

"The seat-sharing agreement has been finalised, and the NDA is completely comfortable. Going forward, discussions will take place to decide which candidate and which party will contest, and a decision will be made soon on candidates," he told reporters.

Minister Nitin Nabin said that the alliance's unity and timely decision-making reflect its strong leadership.

"If the policy is right, the intentions are right, and the leadership is capable, decisions are taken at the right time," Nabin told IANS.

BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, addressing reporters, said that the formal discussion on candidates will begin on Sunday.

"The NDA has announced its seat-sharing. I have been saying for a long time that we will contest the Bihar Assembly elections unitedly as the 'five Pandava coalition'. We have announced the seat-sharing, and today we will begin the formal discussion of candidates," he said.

--IANS

