NDA leaders condemn abusive remarks on PM Modi’s mother, call Bihar bandh tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance has announced Bihar Bandh on September 4, in protest against what it called “indecent and abusive remarks” made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra, with the NDA leaders nationwide strongly condemning the incident.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, leading the party’s response to the incident, remarked, “At the INDIA bloc’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, the kind of indecent and abusive language used for the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completely against political decorum. For the people of Bihar, we have called for a Bihar Bandh tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.”

“If Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav realise this only after we demand it, then it will be the greatest sin. They must realise it themselves. Only self-realisation will lead to forgiveness,” he added.

Condemning the remarks, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi said, “This is not just about the PM’s mother, it is about every mother of India. She raised her family through hard work, and using such language for her is unacceptable and must be condemned. We will surely avenge this insult, which is why we have called for a Bihar Bandh till 12 noon tomorrow.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also reacted emotionally to the episode, stating, “If someone's mother is insulted, it is natural for emotions to arise in the heart. PM Modi was deeply influenced by his late mother; she was his inspiration. The way she endured hardships to raise him -- all that pain was visible in PM Modi’s recent statement. Those who insulted her should be ashamed.”

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticised the Congress and RJD leadership for allowing such rhetoric during a public rally: “The way the mother of the country’s Prime Minister has been attacked shows that this is an insult to every mother in the country. In Darbhanga, Bihar, the Congress and the RJD have stooped to the lowest level. They call it a ‘vote adhikar yatra’, when in reality it is a ‘vote anyay yatra’. They have spread false narratives, attacked women, undermined Indian culture, and disrespected the mothers of India.”

The bandh, supported by all NDA constituents in Bihar, will be observed from 7 a.m. to noon, with emergency services, hospitals, and essential transport likely to remain unaffected. BJP’s Mahila Morcha and youth wing leaders are likely to lead demonstrations across the state.

The incident has intensified the political heat in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

