NDA holds Tiranga Yatra in Bihar to celebrate Op Sindoor's success

Patna, May 18 (IANS) In a high-energy display of patriotism and political assertion, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organised a grand Tiranga Yatra on Saturday in Bihar Sharif and Muzaffarpur to mark the success of Operation Sindoor, India's latest strategic military campaign.

In Bihar Sharif, the event began at the Labour Welfare Centre grounds, with a 200-metre-long national flag forming the centrepiece of the procession.

As the yatra wound its way through key city intersections, spirited chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "PM Modi Zindabad," and "Desh Ki Sena Zindabad" echoed across the streets.

Thousands of participants, including party workers and local residents, joined the march, which concluded back at the starting point.

The rally was led by Sunil Kumar, Bihar's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister.

Speaking to reporters after the rally, he made bold claims about India's military achievements during Operation Sindoor.

"Our armed forces forced Pakistan to kneel in just two days. The whole world was stunned. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India made Pakistan plead for a ceasefire -- on India's terms," Kumar said.

He asserted that while the war has been halted for now, it is not concluded.

"If there is any terrorist attack in the future, we will fight again. This is not a ceasefire but a postponement," he said, emphasising that India is prepared to respond aggressively to any further provocations.

He described the Tiranga Yatra as a symbol of national unity and strength, saying, "This Yatra demonstrates that India, within a short period, forced Pakistan to back down -- a moment of pride for every Indian."

In Muzaffarpur, a similar Tiranga Yatra was held under the leadership of Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal.

In a significant diplomatic move, Jaiswal revealed that India is dispatching seven parliamentary delegations around the world to amplify its message against terrorism and counter Pakistan's narrative.

The delegations will include MPs from both ruling and opposition parties, reflecting a bipartisan approach to the issue of national security.

--IANS

ajk/khz