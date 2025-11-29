NDA holds convocation ceremony for 149th course; 328 cadets pass out

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The National Defence Academy (NDA) held the Convocation ceremony for its 149th Course on Saturday at the Habibullah Hall in Pune's Khadakwasla.

Ajay Kumar, Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), presided over the event as the Chief Guest.

He was received by Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, Commandant of NDA.

The ceremony began with the presentation of the Academic Report of the Autumn Term 2025 by Vinay Deep, Officiating Principal, who highlighted the academic milestones and achievements of the passing-out cadets.

A total of 328 cadets are passing out as part of the 149th Course.

Of them, 216 cadets were awarded Bachelor's degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

These included 72 cadets from the Science Stream, 92 from the Computer Science Stream, and 52 from the Arts Stream.

"In his Convocation Address, UPSC Chairman congratulated the cadets of the passing-out course for the successful completion of their rigorous and demanding training at one of the world’s premier tri-services military academies," said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its press note.

"He also expressed his sincere appreciation to the parents and families for motivating their wards to join this prestigious institution and serve the nation," it added.

Additionally, 18 cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries were also awarded degrees during the ceremony, reflecting India's strong defence cooperation and training partnerships.

As many as 112 cadets of the B.Tech Stream (Navy and Air Force) received their three-year course completion certificates.

These Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred their B.Tech degrees upon completion of one more year of training at their respective pre-commissioning academies, the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The convocation also recognised academic excellence.

Cadet Kartik Maheshwari of 'M' Squadron topped the Science Stream with an FGPA of 8.11, earning the Commandant's Silver Medal and the COAS Rolling Trophy.

Cadet Ananya of 'G' Squadron topped the Computer Science Stream with an FGPA of 8.36, receiving the Commandant's Silver Medal and the Admiral's Rolling Trophy.

In the Social Science Stream, Cadet Anurag Gupta of 'B' Squadron secured the highest FGPA of 7.44 and was awarded the Commandant's Silver Medal and the CAS Trophy.

Cadet Vishwesh Bhalerao of ‘F’ Squadron topped the B.Tech stream with a CGPA of 8.05, receiving the Commandant's Silver Medal and the CIS Trophy.

