NDA govt in Andhra all set to launch 'Talli Ki Vandanam' scheme tomorrow

Amaravati, June 11 (IANS) The TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh will mark its first year in office on Thursday, with the launch of the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme as a special gift for mothers.

The NDA government, headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will release funds to launch the scheme to fulfil a major promise under its ‘Super Six’ promises.

Under the scheme, Rs 15,000 will be given annually to every school-going student. The amount will be credited to the bank account of the student’s mother.

The government said that the scheme will benefit 67 lakh mothers, with funds to be directly credited to their bank accounts. As promised in the manifesto, the government will implement the scheme in such a way that a mother receives benefits for each of her children studying in school.

According to officials, the scheme will cover 67,27,164 students. A total of Rs 8,745 crore will be credited to the bank accounts of mothers on Thursday.

The scheme will also apply to students admitted into Class 1 and Intermediate First Year. Once admissions are completed and data is available, the funds will be credited to the respective mothers' accounts accordingly.

The government issued a Government Order (G.O.) on Wednesday, finalising the operational guidelines.

During the Assembly elections last year, the coalition had promised six major schemes under ‘Super Six’.

‘Talli ki Vandanam’ replaced ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ of the previous government of the YSR Congress Party. The previous government, headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy, was providing Rs 15,000 per annum to poor mothers for sending their children to school.

Under the Deepam Scheme, which was already launched, the coalition government is giving three free gas cylinders per year to every beneficiary family.

Under Aadabidda Nidhi (women's fund), the coalition promised Rs 1,500 per month to every woman in the age group of 18-59 years. It is aimed at empowering women and making them financially strong.

Similarly, under ‘Annadatha’, the TDP promised an annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to every farmer.

Under Yuvashakti, it promised Rs 3,000 per month for every jobless youth.

Free travel for women in APSRTC buses was another promise made in the ‘Super Six’. Chief Minister Naidu last month announced that the scheme would be rolled out from August 15.

