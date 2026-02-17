NDA faces tightrope walk in TN as Ramadoss, Sasikala weigh independent plans

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu is grappling with fresh uncertainties amid indications that factions led by veteran leader S. Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and V.K. Sasikala could field candidates independently in the upcoming Assembly election.

Senior leaders in both the AIADMK and the BJP are understood to be engaged in consultations and quiet backchannel talks to prevent a potential split in the alliance’s vote base -- particularly across the politically sensitive northern and southern belts of the state.

At present, the Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK remains a key constituent of the NDA. However, questions persist within political circles about whether Anbumani commands the consolidated support of the Vanniyar community or whether his father, S. Ramadoss, continues to wield decisive influence over cadre and voters.

Any divergence within the PMK could have repercussions in northern districts where the party has traditionally enjoyed a strong presence.

In southern Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK-led front recently received a boost with the entry of TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), which had secured a measurable vote share in the previous Assembly polls. Yet, concerns linger over the possible intervention of Sasikala, Dhinakaran’s close relative.

In the last election, candidates backed by the AMMK split the AIADMK’s votes in several constituencies, impacting the party’s performance. Speculation is rife that both Ramadoss and Sasikala may explore independent options if seat-sharing negotiations fail to meet their expectations.

Efforts by Ramadoss to open channels with the DMK are learnt to have made little headway, reportedly due to resistance from allies such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Sasikala, who has not been formally accommodated within either the AIADMK or the NDA framework, is also said to be weighing her options. Possibilities include floating a new political outfit or reviving the Anna Dravidar Kazhagam launched earlier by her brother, V.K. Divakaran.

Political analysts note that a multi-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu could dramatically reshape electoral arithmetic in several key constituencies.

For the NDA, managing internal aspirations while maintaining regional cohesion may prove decisive in the months ahead.

