NDA confident of victory, hold meeting in Patna ahead of RS polls

Patna, March 14 (IANS) Amid heightened political activity ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, a key strategy meeting of leaders from the ruling NDA was held at the office of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas in Patna on Saturday.

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The meeting highlighted the unity among NDA parties as they discussed their strategy for the upcoming polls.

The gathering, described as a grand meeting, was attended by all legislators of the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas.

Several veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also joined the meeting, a move seen as a clear show of solidarity within the NDA.

Among the prominent leaders present were Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, and Rajya Sabha election in-charge Rituraj Sinha.

Their presence alongside LJP-RV leaders sent a strong political signal about the NDA's coordinated approach.

After the meeting, State LJP-RV President Raju Tiwari addressed the media and launched a sharp attack on the Opposition.

State LJP-RV President said, "Ours is an alliance (Gathbandhan), not a chaotic squabble (Lathbandhan). Visiting each other's offices is a normal process within our alliance."

Tiwari emphasised that all five constituent parties of the NDA are united and there are no internal differences within the coalition.

Expressing strong confidence, he said the NDA is poised to win all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar.

According to Tiwari, the NDA has prepared a strategy that will effectively counter the claims being made by opposition parties.

Taking a swipe at meetings held by the Opposition, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the State LJP-RV President said that despite their claims of having the required numbers, the reality is that the NDA's political base remains strong and united.

Tiwari concluded by asserting that the results of the Rajya Sabha elections would be a one-sided victory for the NDA, reflecting the alliance's numerical strength and coordination.

A similar meeting was held at Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha's official residence in Patna on Saturday evening, where several Janata Dal-United legislators participated and showed solidarity with the NDA.

--IANS

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