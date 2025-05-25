NDA conclave: PM Modi praises 'wonderful' deliberations on good governance

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended all participants of the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave for sharing best practices and motivating other states to contribute to Viksit Bharat @2047.

After the meeting, attended by about 20 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers, PM Modi posted a message on the social media platform X: “Participated in the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave in Delhi. We had extensive deliberations about various issues.”

“Various states showcased their best practices in diverse areas, including water conservation, grievance redressal, strengthening administrative frameworks, education, women empowerment, sports and more. It was wonderful to hear these experiences,” he said.

During the meeting, the leaders listened to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address, the first after Operation Sindoor. In the monthly radio address, PM Modi hailed the Armed Forces and said the operation was a reflection of a transforming India, united in the fight against terrorism and recognising the power of being self-reliant, sources said.

The leaders paid tributes to the 26 people who were brutally killed by terrorists on April 22 in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Following this terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the deaths. Nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK were demolished in precision attacks by the India Armed Forces.

A resolution was also passed praising the armed forces and their performance during Operation Sindoor and hailing PM Modi’s leadership in the backdrop of the first anniversary of his government in its third term.

The NDA conclave also adopted a proposal on the caste census. Sources said BJP President J.P. Nadda reminded the NDA leaders that the alliance stands for social justice for the marginalised and does not believe in indulging in politics over caste enumeration.

A significant part of deliberations at this conclave is devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments. Several chief ministers made presentations on the signature schemes of their states.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the conclave and said in a message on X, “Today in New Delhi, along with all the fellow Chief Ministers, I got the opportunity to listen to the programme of honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji @MannKiBaat.”

--IANS

rch/uk